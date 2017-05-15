A letter sent to the chief commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is calling for sweeping changes to how the inquiry is being handled.

The letter is signed by dozens of people and organizations including family members, Indigenous community groups, advocates and scholars.

The inquiry has come under fire for poor communication, hearing delays and a lack of awareness around families being re-traumatized.

Joan Winning lost her 16-year old niece, Nicole Ashley Daniels, in 2009.

Winning said it's been a battle to get her niece added to the list of the inquiry and still doesn't know for certain if Daniels' case has been included.

She said communication has been extremely poor with staff.

Daniels is one of about 1,200 missing or murdered Indigenous women and girls across Canada.

Winning said her family hopes that the inquiry convinces police to re-open Daniels' case so justice can be served.

The Manitoba Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls Coalition held a meeting with affected families on Saturday about concerns with the inquiry.

Co-chair Sandra DeLaronde said between 35 and 40 families attended the meeting. She said families are feeling alienated.

She said if the inquiry can make the necessary changes there is hope it can get back on track.

The inquiry's first report is due Nov. 1, 2017.

The letter said the timeline for the inquiry is too short and is asking for an extension.

Communications staff told CTV News it’s working on providing a response and other information.

The inquiry was launched in December 2015. The details of it were announced in August 2016.

Letter to Chief Commissioner of the National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls by CTVWinnipeg on Scribd