

CTV Winnipeg





The family of Art Paetkau said he was one of two men killed in a plane crash near Brunkild, Man.

Art’s brother Albert confirmed the 60-year-old man’s death to CTV News.

Paetkau is the registered owner of a plane with the tail markings seen on the wreckage of the small plane.

Headingley RCMP confirmed Friday that two Winkler men died in the crash, a 60-year-old and a 41-year-old.

Police said they were dispatched when a plane destined for Winkler was overdue. Police said the plane left the St. Andrews Airport just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Search and rescue teams from the RCMP and the Canadian Armed Forces searched for the Cesna 185 plane, but weather conditions were poor and visibility was low. Snowmobiles also aided in the search.

The plane was eventually found crashed near Brunkild off Provincial Road 305 just after 1:00 a.m. Friday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has deployed a team of investigators to the site of the crash.

Earlier reports from the TSB were that the crash killed three people.

Brunkild is about 50 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.