A woman is dead and a man remains in critical condition after a family party turned violent on William Avenue Thursday evening.

Police responded around 7 P.M. to the William Avenue home and found a male in critical condition and an unconscious female. Both were taken to hospital, but the woman died a short time later.

Chef Bear Rodericks lives in the same building and said he knew things were taking a turn for the worse.

“It’s a party that’s been going on a couple days,” said Rodericks. “It turned into a very violent scene up there. Things were getting thrown around and things were getting smashed,” recalled Rodericks.

“By the time I got up there everything had already happened. I wasn’t quick enough to get up there and that bothers me.”

Police haven’t released how many arrests have been made.

“Things were smashed, blood on the floor,” Rodericks described the scene. “The most troubling part about this is it’s family. Family shouldn’t be fighting family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police.