While some Canadians are dreading the cold weather one local family is embracing winter conditions.

John Crawford and his family have been making an outdoor rink in their backyard in East St. Paul for nearly a decade.

The rink stretching 50 feet by 70 feet is a hobby every winter for Crawford. He starts by packing snow onto a tarp boarded all around to create a pool and then floods the area repeatedly for several hours until the ice is leveled out. He said in total the process takes about 12 hours.

“One thing I can’t stand to do is stay inside very long,” said Crawford. “The rink is used to get out and enjoy the outdoors.”

Crawford says while the rink has become a family staple he welcomes anyone in the community to enjoy it too.

“I’d like to see a lot of kids use the rink,” said Crawford. “It’s built to enjoy winter and get out and embrace winter.”

Being an outdoorsy family he said that evenextended family knows to bring their skates when they come for dinner. He said his two kids often have their friends over all winter for a skate or fun hockey games.

To help maintain the rink Crawford crafted his own hand held Zamboni.

Crawford said he’d like to see cold conditions stick around so everyone can enjoy the rink.