Family has identified the senior who died in a collision at Main Street and Anderson Avenue as 82-year-old Catherine Harper.

“She loved her entire family very much. She enjoyed still being active at her age. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends,” said the family in a statement to CTV News.

The family said the great-grandmother went for a walk every morning.

Winnipeg police said on Friday around 6 a.m. emergency services personnel responded to a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection. She was sent to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police said they believe a second pedestrian may have been crossing the street at the same time and would like to speak with that person.

Police tell CTV News the driver remained on scene.

The Central Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204 986 6271.