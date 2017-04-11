Featured
Family identifies victim in Wolseley homicide
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 7:34AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, April 11, 2017 10:06AM CST
A former CTV employee is the victim in Winnipeg’s latest homicide.
The family of Judy Kenny said she was killed in her Wolsley home.
Officers have been on scene at the house in the 400 block of Camden Pl. since around 4 a.m. Monday.
Police will provide an update on an arrest at 11 a.m. CTV News will live stream the news conference.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Winnipeg boy rushed to hospital after finding used needle outside
- Crews battle play structure blaze in North Kildonan
- Mountie rescues infant from car seat after vehicle hits watery ditch
- Class-action suit seeks damages for people who got sick from Robin Hood flour
- Second degree murder charge laid in Christine Wood homicide, body still missing