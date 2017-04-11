

CTV Winnipeg





A former CTV employee is the victim in Winnipeg’s latest homicide.

The family of Judy Kenny said she was killed in her Wolsley home.

Officers have been on scene at the house in the 400 block of Camden Pl. since around 4 a.m. Monday.

Police will provide an update on an arrest at 11 a.m. CTV News will live stream the news conference.