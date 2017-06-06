

CTV Winnipeg





Family and friends of a slain Manitoba woman are holding a prayer where the remains of her body were found nine months after she disappeared.

The Wood family said they will gather at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Perimeter Highway and Dugald Road. The group will continue to Springfield, Man., a rural community where the woman’s remains were found, to hold prayers in Christine’s honour.

Wood, 21, vanished in August of 2016 after leaving a Winnipeg hotel. Wood had been visiting the city with family from their home in Oxford House, a remote First Nations community in Northern Manitoba.

On Thursday, Wood’s remains were found buried in a ditch by a farmer who was checking his crops in Springfield. An autopsy identified the remains as Wood’s on Friday.

In April, Brett Ronald Overby, 30, was arrested in connection with Wood’s disappearance and charged with second degree murder.

Overby made an appearance in a Winnipeg courtroom Monday for a bail hearing. The judge will make a decision on the matter on Thursday.