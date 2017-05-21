Featured
Fatal crash at Cumberland and Carlton Sunday morning
A fatal crash involving a pedestrian closed the intersection at Cumberland Avenue and Carlton Street Sunday morning.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 11:22AM CST
Multiple police cruisers were on scene investigating. The intersection reopened shortly after noon.
No word yet on the identity of the victim or what led to the crash.
Police have re-opened the intersection of Cumberland/Carlton which had been closed in connection with a fatal car/pedestrian MVC.— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 21, 2017
