Fatal fire in Point Douglas: Winnipeg police
Emergency crews remain on scene for a fatal fire (Beth Macdonell/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Saturday, October 28, 2017 8:57AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, October 28, 2017 12:58PM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal fire in 100 block of Euclid Avenue Friday night.
Police said they were called around 11:15 p.m. to a multi-unit residence where the top level was engulfed in fire.
Police said the first officer on scene evacuated multiple people from the home.
Investigators said a man in his 40’s was found dead in the residence. Three people were taken to hospital due to their injuries where they remain in stable condition.
Police said they are not looking for any suspects in relation to the incident.