Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal fire in 100 block of Euclid Avenue Friday night.

Police said they were called around 11:15 p.m. to a multi-unit residence where the top level was engulfed in fire.

Police said the first officer on scene evacuated multiple people from the home.

Investigators said a man in his 40’s was found dead in the residence. Three people were taken to hospital due to their injuries where they remain in stable condition.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects in relation to the incident.