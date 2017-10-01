

CTV Winnipeg





A single vehicle crash in Springfield Saturday afternoon has left one person dead.

Oakbank RCMP said they received a call around 3 p.m. in regards to a single vehicle crash on Garven Road, west of Highway 12.

Investigators believe the SUV was travelling west when the driver, a 52-year-old man lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the ditch and rolled.

Officers said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor.

RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.