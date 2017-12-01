

CTV Winnipeg





The federal government announced a commitment to provide an additional $2.7 million to help the economy in the Churchill region Friday.

The money will go to the Churchill and Region Economic Development Fund, which the government created in September 2016 with initial funding of $4.6 million.

So far, five projects have been approved under the fund, totalling $575,600. The projects include $100,000 toward a winter ice road delivery service from Gillam to Churchill, and incremental funding to help two local businesses cope with expenses caused by the town’s rail line being out of service.

Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr was in Churchill for the announcement.

A release from the government of Canada said the funded projects will create 19 jobs.