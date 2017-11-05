

The Canadian Press





Manitoba's sustainable development minister says a federal threat to impose a higher carbon tax on the province is misguided and reveals a breakdown of co-operative federalism.

Rochelle Squires says her government is standing firm on its promise to bring in a carbon tax of 25 dollars a tonne next year and to keep it at that rate, citing other climate measures her province has brought in.

Ottawa has demanded provinces implement either a cap-and-trade system or a tax that would start at 10 dollars a tonne in 2018 and ramp up to 50 dollars a tonne by 2022.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously said his government will impose an increased carbon tax on Manitoba if the province doesn't co-operate, and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna echoed his remarks yesterday.