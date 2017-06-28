

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The federal government plans to spend $8 million over five years to establish a mentorship network for First Nations, Metis and Inuit health researchers.

The funding follows a recommendation by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) that all levels of government endeavour to increase the number of indigenous people working in health care.

Health Minister Jane Philpott, who made the announcement in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Wednesday, said the funding will support the next generation of indigenous health researchers and provide unique learning opportunities.

Support from the federally funded Canadian Institute for Health Research (CIHR) will create eight teams of mentors in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces as well as a national co-ordinating centre, Philpott said.

"In many cases there has not been a significant amount of research ... on the health issues that affect Indigenous Peoples," she said. "It is ideal if this is done by or with people who understand the cultural perspective."

Bringing more First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples into the health profession will result in more culturally sensitive care, she added, noting it will encourage Indigenous Peoples to access services.

Dr. Carrie Bourassa, the scientific director of the CIHR's Institute for Aboriginal Peoples' Health, said the funding acknowledges the potential of indigenous researchers and its ripple effects will be felt for years.

Philpott also said that Thunder Bay, Ont., is far from alone when it comes to challenges Indigenous Peoples face when trying to access health care.

"I've heard over and over again terrible stories about the stigma and discrimination that First Nations, Inuit and Metis people are met with when they try and access health-care services," she said in an interview, noting this is one of the reasons why the TRC recommended health training to improve the cultural competency of doctors.

She said the Northern Ontario School Medicine is heavily engaged in updating its curriculum to ensure health-care providers develop a better understanding of cultural sensitivity and the need to combat issues including discrimination.