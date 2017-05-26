Featured
Feds run $21.8B deficit in 16-17, putting them close to target: early analysis
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 9:12AM CST
OTTAWA -- A preliminary analysis of the federal books suggests the government ran a 2016-17 deficit of $21.8 billion to put the Liberals close to their projection for the fiscal year.
The Trudeau government's spring budget projected a shortfall of $23 billion for the fiscal year, without counting a $3-billion risk adjustment added to the accounting framework.
The Finance Department's latest fiscal monitor says revenues were up $600 million or 0.2 per cent in 2016-17 compared with a year earlier.
It also says program expenses were $21.7 billion of 8.2 per cent higher.
The annual number came after the feds posted a deficit of $10.4 billion in March -- which was comparable with its March 2016 shortfall of $9.4 billion.
The government says the 2016-17 figure is not the final result because end-of-year adjustments still need to be completed to account for tax-return assessments.
