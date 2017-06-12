

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Liberal government is set to sign a national child care deal with the provinces, but Quebec is staying out of the multilateral agreement.

Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has negotiated a national child care framework that sets out the parameters for the billions in new child care spending unveiled in the 2017 budget: quality, accessibility, affordability, flexibility and inclusivity.

A spokesman for Duclos says Quebec, which has had its own universal child care program for 20 years, will not be joining the framework signed in Ottawa today, but is expected to reach a bilateral deal with the federal government to get its share of the money flowing.

The Canadian Press reported last week that provinces will not be able to use the funding to subsidize their own programs, but the spokesman says that does not mean it has to be used to create new spaces.

The flexible arrangement means provinces can choose to invest in improving the quality of care, or any of the other principles laid out by Duclos.

The federal budget committed about $7 billion in new child care funding, starting with $500 million this fiscal year and increasing to $870 million annually by 2026, which includes money for indigenous child care on reserves.

MANITOBA CHILD CARE GROUP APPLAUDS DEAL

The Manitoba Child Care Association is giving the move its stamp of approval.

It said the shortage of licensed child care spaces continues to rise in the province, with more than 16,372 kids on the online registry at the end of March.

“Manitoba desperately needs more child care spaces, and our government must also plan for the infrastructure, human resource, and administrative needs of the entire child care system,” the MCCA said in a news release.

The association is calling on the federal government to put the plan into action.

“Framework is more than words on a paper and a transfer of funds to provinces/territories. We challenge the federal government to provide leadership by identifying a robust vision that is ambitious, aspirational, inspirational and measurable,” the release said.

- With files from CTV Winnipeg