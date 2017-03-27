Featured
Feist to perform special tribute to Leonard Cohen at Junos
n this picture made available Friday, July 5, 2013, Canadian singer Leonard Cohen performs on the Auditorium Stravinski during the first day of the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland, Thursday, July 4, 2013. (File Image: AP/Keystone, Sandro Campardo)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 10:26AM CST
TORONTO -- Singer-songwriter Feist will perform a special tribute to the late Leonard Cohen at the Juno Awards on Sunday.
CTV and the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences say she'll perform an arrangement of one of Cohen's classic songs.
Organizers have also announced more presenters for the show, including Buffy Sainte-Marie, Chantal Kreviazuk, Jazz Cartier, Jim Cuddy and Sam Roberts.
Feist plans to release her first studio album in nearly six years on April 28.
Rocker Bryan Adams and comedy star Russell Peters will host the Junos, which will air on CTV from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
