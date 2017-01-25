Featured
Female seriously injured in West End incident
Police say a female was taken to hospital in connection with an incident in the 1000 block of Sherburn Street. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 7:07AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 8:03AM CST
Winnipeg police say a female was seriously injured and taken to hospital after an incident in the city’s West End Tuesday.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Sherburn Street at 6:30 p.m.
Several witnesses are being interviewed, police say.
More to come
