Winnipeg police said they received a call Monday evening that a female had been shot in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Police said Tactical Support Team officers on scene learned the female had been shot in the back with a pellet gun. She suffered minor injuries.

Police confirmed the incident happened at Ndinawe Youth Resource Centre.

Investigators said the suspect left the scene but was found and arrested the next day.

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with a number of weapon related offences, including assault with a weapon.

She has been detained in custody.