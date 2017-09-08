The ongoing fight against the fentanyl crisis is impacting the Winnipeg Police Service’s bottom line.

Winnipeg police officers may soon have to switch to another opioid antidote.

Earlier this year the province funded $30,000 worth of naloxone kits for the service.

Now Danny Smyth, chief of police, says the College of Pharmacists of Manitoba has mandated the naloxone kits be replaced with the Health Canada-approved Narcan product.

It’s estimated this will cost the service an additional $80,000.

The chief also says pending the outcome of a grievance filed by the union, the service may have to spend an additional $80,000 on respirator masks to protect members from fentanyl.

The union has said the current masks are inadequate.