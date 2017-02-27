Festival du Voyageur closed out a season of challenging weather with a final attendance figure of 94,000 visits at all official festival sites.

That marks a four per cent decrease in overall participation, organizers said in a news release. Considering the unseasonably warm conditions that forced some events to be cancelled, organizers are considering that number a success.

The Rendez-vous on Ice, a bar on the Red River Mutual Trail, was forced to close as warm weather made the ice soft. The festival’s iconic snow sculptures also suffered in the heat, with many of them crumbling and deforming soon after being completed.

Still, visitors had many activities to enjoy. One of the most popular events this year was the Wood Carving Challenge by the Winnipeg River Chainsaw Carving Association, organizers said. Auctions for the sculptures raised $20,000 for the artists and the association.

More than 150 musical artists performed during the festival.

The Beard Growing Contest also raised $1,100 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Festival du Voyageur ran for 10 days, from Feb.17until Feb. 26.