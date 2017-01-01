Winnipeg's Operation Red Nose drove a record number of people home this year despite not beating their record on New Year’s Eve.

Sharra Hinton, a spokesperson with the organization, said her team didn't break the 300-ride mark last night, but she said the season was an overall success.

On Saturday night the team responded to 288 calls.

However, this season sill proves to be a record breaking year in terms of overall rides given.

The team did it more than 1,500 times this season. That is up 130 rides from last year’s number.

More than 870 volunteers picked up partiers and their vehicles to get them home safely this season.

The volunteers were divided up into 50 teams of three, including someone to drive the client’s car, a navigator, and a second driver following in an escort vehicle.

This year, Operation Red Nose raised more than $38,000 with rides paid for through donations.

Hinton said the money raised will help fund the Manta Swim Club.