City crews had to fix fewer frozen pipes this winter.

A report from the Water and Waste Committee shows a dramatic decline in calls.

This winter, there were only seven cases of frozen water pipes or services That's an enormous drop between now and the winter of 2013-2014 when there were more than 2,400 cases.

St. Vital city Coun. Brian Mayes said 2013 was the worst winter in 35 years for frozen pipes.

Mayes said while Mother Nature deserves much of the credit, city crews have been proactive in lowering pipes so they’re less likely to freeze.