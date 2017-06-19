Fewer people are teeing off at four city-owned golf courses.

The number of rounds played at the courses dropped by 6.2% percent or 4,894 in 2016, compared to the year before.

Rounds decreased at Kildonan Park, Windsor Park and Crescent Drive, while play slightly increased at Harbour View.

To address the drop in business, a report says green fees went up $1.00 this year and the season will be shortened to save $100,000.

In 2013, City Council decided against a plan to lease out the courses.