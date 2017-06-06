

Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg





There could be fewer police officers hired in Winnipeg, because of a low number of retirements and an end to some outside contracts.

A new report to the Winnipeg Police Board said reductions in “externally” funded contracts have reduced the authorized compliment, and as a result the recruit class size.

It's unclear which contracts have ended. It also attributes the decrease in compliment to a low attrition rate.

As a result the report said the fall of 2017 recruit class is cancelled.