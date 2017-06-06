Featured
Fewer police officers to be hired in Winnipeg
Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 12:18PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, June 6, 2017 12:23PM CST
There could be fewer police officers hired in Winnipeg, because of a low number of retirements and an end to some outside contracts.
A new report to the Winnipeg Police Board said reductions in “externally” funded contracts have reduced the authorized compliment, and as a result the recruit class size.
It's unclear which contracts have ended. It also attributes the decrease in compliment to a low attrition rate.
As a result the report said the fall of 2017 recruit class is cancelled.