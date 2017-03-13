Members of the City of Winnipeg's finance committee reluctantly passed austerity measures planned at city hall.

The city is looking for $9.5 million in savings by instituting a hiring freeze, postponing some infrastructure projects and restricting travel.

Councillors on the committee raised concerns about cuts to service.

Chief Administrative Officer Doug McNeil said the goal is to freeze hires for middle and senior staff, not front-line workers. He said parks officials have been given the go-ahead to hire part-time, spring and summer employees despite the austerity program.

The CAO said council will be made aware of any planned service reductions.

The city's budget is in the red because of clearing costs from the onslaught of snow in December.