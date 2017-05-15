

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg fire crews battled a blaze at a condo under construction in Tuxedo on Monday afternoon.

Fire chief John Lane said it happened around 2 p.m. while construction crews were working at the base of the building, which is in the 700 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway.

Thick black smoke was visible in the area, which is next to Winnipeg’s new outlet mall.

Dennis Jones from Deveraux Developments said the black plumes of smoke made the fire look worse than it actually was.

He said damage from the fire was limited to the building's exterior.

The apartment complex is set for completion by year's end and Jones said the fire will not delay the project.

Witnesses posted photos and video of the blaze on social media.

CTV News is hearing reports of a fire in south Winnipeg. Video courtesy of Mat Turner. pic.twitter.com/6xIDDw7P1h — CTV Winnipeg (@ctvwinnipeg) May 15, 2017