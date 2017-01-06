

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating the cause of an early morning fire at a Pembina Highway hotel.

The fire department says crews were called at 1:05 a.m. to extinguish a fire in a second-floor conference room of the Holiday Inn South at 1330 Pembina Highway.

Guests were asked to leave the hotel until the fire was out.

No injuries were reported.