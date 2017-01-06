Featured
Fire at Pembina Highway Holiday Inn
Crews were called at 1:05 a.m. to extinguish a fire in a second-floor conference room of the Holiday Inn South at 1330 Pembina Highway. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 6:05AM CST
Last Updated Friday, January 6, 2017 9:26AM CST
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating the cause of an early morning fire at a Pembina Highway hotel.
The fire department says crews were called at 1:05 a.m. to extinguish a fire in a second-floor conference room of the Holiday Inn South at 1330 Pembina Highway.
Guests were asked to leave the hotel until the fire was out.
No injuries were reported.