Fire at St. James hotel
St. James Hotel
CTV
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 6:25AM CST
A fire in the St. James Hotel Tuesday morning caused traffic delays on the morning drive.
Shortly after 5 a.m. crews were called to the business at Portage Avenue at Queen Street.
All lanes westbound on Portage Avenue were closed to traffic, to allow for trucks to be on scene. A witness told CTV that there was a lot of smoke coming from the apartments on the second floor of the hotel. The witness also stated that people were evacuated from the building.
By 7 a.m. traffic was no longer blocked in the area, with all lanes open.
There are no reports of injuries and no word on a cause of the fire.
