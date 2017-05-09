

CTV





A fire in the St. James Hotel Tuesday morning caused traffic delays on the morning drive.

Shortly after 5 a.m. crews were called to the business at Portage Avenue at Queen Street.

All lanes westbound on Portage Avenue were closed to traffic, to allow for trucks to be on scene. A witness told CTV that there was a lot of smoke coming from the apartments on the second floor of the hotel. The witness also stated that people were evacuated from the building.

By 7 a.m. traffic was no longer blocked in the area, with all lanes open.

There are no reports of injuries and no word on a cause of the fire.