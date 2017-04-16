

CTV Winnipeg





People managed to escape from an early morning house fire in Spence neighbourhood

It broke out in the 500 block of Spence Street around 6 a.m.

Fire officials say heavy flames were coming out of the back of the house when they arrived.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control before it burned inside the home.

Everyone inside escaped.

No word on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.