Fire causes $80,000 damage to Nottingham Ave. home
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 4:45AM CST
Last Updated Monday, March 13, 2017 7:55AM CST
A family of two adults and six children came home to find a fire in their Nottingham Ave. home Sunday night.
The Winnipeg Police Service says the fire caused an estimated $80,000 damage to the home.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic crews were called to 608 Nottingham Ave. just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The fire started in a back bedroom of the house, fire officials say.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
