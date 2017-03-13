

CTV Winnipeg





A family of two adults and six children came home to find a fire in their Nottingham Ave. home Sunday night.

The Winnipeg Police Service says the fire caused an estimated $80,000 damage to the home.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic crews were called to 608 Nottingham Ave. just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire started in a back bedroom of the house, fire officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.