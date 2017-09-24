

CTV Winnipeg





Firefighters are on scene battling a blaze at a building on Talbot Ave. and Stadacona St. Sunday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m. the call came in from an off-duty member of the Winnipeg fire department.

A member from the fire department said the fire was still active as of 10:30 a.m. and approximately 15 fire fighters remain on scene.

It's not clear what caused the fire. No word on any injuries.