Fire crews were on scene at a house fire in the 400 block of Dufferin Avenue early Thursday morning.

Officials said the call came in around 5 a.m. after a fire started on the roof of a home.

Police blocked off the street in both directions during the early morning hours.

Officials said all seven people in the home, along with two pets, self evacuated safety.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.