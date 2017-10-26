Featured
Fire crews battle early morning roof fire on Dufferin Avenue
Officials said the call came in around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. (CTV Winnipeg/Ryan Harding)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 5:13AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 26, 2017 6:16AM CST
Fire crews were on scene at a house fire in the 400 block of Dufferin Avenue early Thursday morning.
Officials said the call came in around 5 a.m. after a fire started on the roof of a home.
Police blocked off the street in both directions during the early morning hours.
Officials said all seven people in the home, along with two pets, self evacuated safety.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.