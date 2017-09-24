Featured
Fire crews demolish building after blaze on Talbot Ave.
Firefighters are on scene battling a blaze at a building on Talbot Ave. and Stadacona St. Sunday morning. (Source: Dick Vlaming/Facebook)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, September 24, 2017 10:48AM CST
Last Updated Monday, September 25, 2017 4:12AM CST
Firefighters were on scene for seven hours battling a blaze at a building on Talbot Ave. and Stadacona St. Sunday morning.
Around 7:20 a.m. the call came in from an off-duty member of the Winnipeg fire department.
After battling the blaze for hours, fire officials said a decision was made to demolish the building to extinguish the hot spots that still existed.
The area is currently under a fire watch, which means fire crews will monitor the area for 24 hours to ensure it does not reignite.
It's not clear what caused the fire.