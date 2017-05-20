Featured
Fire crews prevent forest fire spreading near Traverse Bay
Firefighters were on scene Friday night off Highway 11 south of Traverse Bay. (Photo: Glenn Pismenny/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, May 20, 2017 3:52PM CST
Fire crews were busy preventing a forest fire from spreading last night near Traverse Bay.
Firefighters were on scene Friday night off Highway 11 south of Traverse Bay.
Crews doused small fires over several acres by pumping long lines of water from a nearby pond.
The fire was far from any homes or cottages.
No word on what caused it.