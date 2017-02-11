Featured
Fire destroys home on Lansdowne Ave.
Fire crews battled a large blaze on Lansdowne Ave. Friday night. (Source:Bernard Pacak)
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 12:12AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 12:25AM CST
Fire crews battled a large blaze at a home on Lansdowne Ave. Friday evening.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews were called to the house between Powers and Andrews Streets at about 10 p.m.
A witness told CTV the fire could be seen spreading to a neighbouring home.
Fire officials couldn't say on Friday night how the fire started or if there were any injuries.
