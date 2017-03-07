

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says all the residents of the Holiday Tower North were forced outside after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Holiday Towers North, at 170 Hargrave just after 2 a.m.

When crews arrived, there was a fire in a 2nd floor suite.

Residents waited in Winnipeg Transit buses for about an hour before the building was deemed safe and they were let back in, a fire official said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries.