Featured
Fire forces residents of Hargrave high rise outside
Fire crews were called to the Holiday Towers North, at 170 Hargrave just after 2 a.m. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 5:54AM CST
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says all the residents of the Holiday Tower North were forced outside after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews were called to the Holiday Towers North, at 170 Hargrave just after 2 a.m.
When crews arrived, there was a fire in a 2nd floor suite.
Residents waited in Winnipeg Transit buses for about an hour before the building was deemed safe and they were let back in, a fire official said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There were no injuries.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Fire forces residents of Hargrave high rise outside
- Owners of Winnipeg dog hit and killed by car headed to court over MPI bill
- Diamonds discovered in Manitoba for first time: geologist
- Weapons, drugs seized in raids on Peguis First Nation
- Judge reverses ruling that threw out traffic ticket after long trial wait