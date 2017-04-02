Featured
Fire in Brochet destroys only grocery store in remote northern community
The Northern Store in Brochet, Man. burned down early Sunday morning. (Photo: Chris Merasty)
Published Sunday, April 2, 2017 12:13PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, April 2, 2017 1:03PM CST
A fire destroyed the only grocery store in a remote northern Manitoba community.
The Northern Store in Brochet, Man. burned down early Sunday morning.
A witness told CTV News the fire started around 4 a.m. Volunteer firefighters tried to save the building, but it was completely gutted.
(Photo: Chris Merasty)
People in the community told CTV News the fire knocked out electricity to homes when it burned the power lines.
The fly-in community of about 600 people is about a five-hour drive away by winter road from the nearest grocery store in Lynn Lake, the witness said.
No word yet on what caused the fire. No one was injured.
(Photo: Belinda Laponsee Cook)
