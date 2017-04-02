A fire destroyed the only grocery store in a remote northern Manitoba community.

The Northern Store in Brochet, Man. burned down early Sunday morning.

A witness told CTV News the fire started around 4 a.m. Volunteer firefighters tried to save the building, but it was completely gutted.

Fire in Brochet destroys only grocery store

(Photo: Chris Merasty)

People in the community told CTV News the fire knocked out electricity to homes when it burned the power lines.

The fly-in community of about 600 people is about a five-hour drive away by winter road from the nearest grocery store in Lynn Lake, the witness said.

No word yet on what caused the fire. No one was injured.

(Photo: Belinda Laponsee Cook)