A fire that began in a home in East Kildonan has now spread to neighbouring homes.

Flames began shooting out of a house at 429 Bowman Ave. around 10:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.



Mike Harris, who lives next door at 425 Bowman Ave., said the fire at his neighbour’s house started because of a grease fire on the stove.





(Source: Jennifer Wesley)

Harris' house was not on fire at the time, but he got a knock on the door from his neighbor, warning him to get out.

Shortly after, Harris could see flames, followed by thick smoke, billowing out of his neighbour’s house.

Harris said he, his three teenagers, his wife and two dogs got out safely, but their rabbit, Echo was left behind.



Crews managed to get back inside his house and get Echo out to safety.







Around 1 p.m. the fire spread to Mike Harris' home.

"Not a great way to start the year. New Years Day," said Harris.

He said flames got into the attic, a loft that was the master bedroom in the house.

Harris said he has insurance, but looking at his house burn is no consolation.

Neighbours say there are also concerned about the fire spreading to a third home at 431 Bowman Ave. as they say siding has been burnt.



One man that lives in that home got out safely.





