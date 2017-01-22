Featured
Fire near Anola closes PTH 15
Provincial Trunk Highway 15 is closed three kilometres west of Anola early Sunday evening because of a fire in the area. (Photo: Gary Robson/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 5:27PM CST
Provincial Trunk Highway 15 is closed three kilometres west of Anola early Sunday evening because of a fire in the area.
Multiple fire trucks and water pumpers from the RM of Springfield could be seen battling a blaze at approximately 4:30 p.m.
No word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.
More to come.
