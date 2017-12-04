Featured
Fire near Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue
Police said emergency crews responded around 12:40 p.m. to a rooming house near Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue. (Scott Andersson/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 1:03PM CST
Last Updated Monday, December 4, 2017 2:54PM CST
UPDATE: Winnipeg police confirmed shorlty before 2 p.m., that traffic is now open. One person taken to hospital.
Winnipeg police sad crews were battling a fire in the city’s West End.
Emergency crews said a call came in around shortly after 11 a.m., that a rooming house near Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue was on fire.
Investigators confirmed that multiple fire crews were on scene.
A spokesperson for Winnipeg fire said one person was taken to hospital.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Please avoid the area of Balmoral between Cumberland and Notre Dame. Emergency crews are on scene in regards to a working fire. #traffic #winnipeg— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 4, 2017