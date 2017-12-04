

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: Winnipeg police confirmed shorlty before 2 p.m., that traffic is now open. One person taken to hospital.

Winnipeg police sad crews were battling a fire in the city’s West End.

Emergency crews said a call came in around shortly after 11 a.m., that a rooming house near Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue was on fire.

Investigators confirmed that multiple fire crews were on scene.

A spokesperson for Winnipeg fire said one person was taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.