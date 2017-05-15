Featured
Fire near new outlet mall: witnesses
Thick black smoke could be seen in the sky near the outlet mall in the area. (Source: KimHinesSN/Twitter)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 1:54PM CST
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 2:06PM CST
Winnipeg fire crews are battling a blaze at a condo under construction in Tuxedo.
Fire officials said it happened around 2 p.m, and seven floors of the building appear to be damaged from the exterior.
Witnesses reported seeing a fire on Sterling Lyon Pkwy this afternoon, posting photos and video on social media.
Thick black smoke could be seen shooting through the area, which is next to a new outlet mall in Tuxedo.
CTV News will continue to update this story
CTV News is hearing reports of a fire in south Winnipeg. Video courtesy of Mat Turner. pic.twitter.com/6xIDDw7P1h— CTV Winnipeg (@ctvwinnipeg) May 15, 2017
Fire behind the new outlet mall. @680CJOB pic.twitter.com/FnT98wyjzf— Jeremy Leroux (@Jrux85) May 15, 2017
New structure on Sterling Lion on fire @680CJOB pic.twitter.com/YcDIOaf4sY— Rob Guthrie (@rgutty12) May 15, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Candlelight vigil for Manitoba mother mauled by dogs
- Manitoba has second-highest number of asylum seekers crossing border: federal government
- Tran family files civil suit in connection with daughter’s murder: lawyer
- Pedestrian hit by vehicle in 'critical but stable condition'
- Two male youths charged after rash of fires