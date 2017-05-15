

Winnipeg fire crews are battling a blaze at a condo under construction in Tuxedo.

Fire officials said it happened around 2 p.m, and seven floors of the building appear to be damaged from the exterior.

Witnesses reported seeing a fire on Sterling Lyon Pkwy this afternoon, posting photos and video on social media.

Thick black smoke could be seen shooting through the area, which is next to a new outlet mall in Tuxedo.

CTV News is hearing reports of a fire in south Winnipeg. Video courtesy of Mat Turner. pic.twitter.com/6xIDDw7P1h — CTV Winnipeg (@ctvwinnipeg) May 15, 2017