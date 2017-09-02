

CTV Winnipeg





Emergency crews were called to a highrise apartment Saturday around 5:30 p.m. due to fire and heavy smoke on a 20th floor balcony.

District Four Fire Chief, Bob Ezinicki said the tenant wasn’t home at the time of blaze.

Damaged is estimated to be in the $70,000 range.

Ezinicki said there is also smoke damage to the 22nd, 23rd and 24th floors.

According to the chief, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Angela Rajfer lives in the building and said she could hear the alarm, but didn’t realize how serious the fire was until she left the building.

“You could see on one of the balconies there was a lot of smoke and flames just pouring out,” Rajfer said.

Chief Ezinicki said crews responded quickly and extinguished the fire.

“You start planning your strategies and what you’re going to do. Everyone did what they should,” Ezinicki said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.