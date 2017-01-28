

CTV Winnipeg





One man was taken into custody after someone took a joyride in a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle Friday afternoon.

Police said the truck was parked on Portage Avenue as crews aided someone who needed help.

They said a male then entered the vehicle and slowly and erratically drove westbound, narrowly missing other vehicles.

It was at Portage and Sherbrook that another driver noticed the commotion.

Police said he parked his vehicle, stopped the truck and managed to open the passenger door, put the vehicle in park, remove the keys from the ignition and hold the suspect until police arrived.