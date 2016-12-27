

Marta Czurylowicz & Emad Agahi, CTV Winnipeg





An initial investigation into an aggressive fire that claimed the life of a Manitoba woman found the blaze was accidental.

A 52-year-old woman and at least three cats died after a fire Tuesday morning in a trailer park in Ile des Chenes, roughly 28 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

The Ritchot Fire Department responded to the home on Bonneteau Avenue around 6 a.m.

Fire Chief, Scott Weir said when firefighters got there, the building was fully involved and spewing heavy smoke.

Neighbours notified fire officials that there was a woman inside the back bedroom.

Weir said firefighters pulled her out but she was unresponsive.

Officials said the fire started in the living room. Surrounding homes were not affected. Crews were on scene for three to four hours.

"Having a home fire is tragic, is enough, it’s not good for small communities," said Weir. "Tragic is best word to describe it."

A preliminary Investigation by the Office of the Fire Commissioner found the fire was accidental, while the Medical Examiner's office said the death is not considered suspicious.