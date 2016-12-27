Featured
Fire that killed woman, 3 cats in Ile des Chenes was accidental: police
The Ritchot Fire Department responded to home on Bonneteau Avenue around 6 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Steven Penner)
Marta Czurylowicz & Emad Agahi, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 2:22PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:17PM CST
An initial investigation into an aggressive fire that claimed the life of a Manitoba woman found the blaze was accidental.
A 52-year-old woman and at least three cats died after a fire Tuesday morning in a trailer park in Ile des Chenes, roughly 28 kilometres south of Winnipeg.
The Ritchot Fire Department responded to the home on Bonneteau Avenue around 6 a.m.
Fire Chief, Scott Weir said when firefighters got there, the building was fully involved and spewing heavy smoke.
Neighbours notified fire officials that there was a woman inside the back bedroom.
Weir said firefighters pulled her out but she was unresponsive.
Officials said the fire started in the living room. Surrounding homes were not affected. Crews were on scene for three to four hours.
"Having a home fire is tragic, is enough, it’s not good for small communities," said Weir. "Tragic is best word to describe it."
A preliminary Investigation by the Office of the Fire Commissioner found the fire was accidental, while the Medical Examiner's office said the death is not considered suspicious.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Medical clinic closes after plow dumps snow on sidewalk, blocking entrance: doctor
- One-third of Canadians admit to texting at red lights: CAA poll
- Debbie Reynolds dies at 84, one day after daughter Carrie Fisher
- It could take weeks before all sidewalks are cleared: city
- Garbage, recycling collection running days behind thanks to snow