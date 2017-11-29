

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg firefighter who was charged with multiple offences after allegations of child abuse and sexual assault surfaced is now facing an obstruction of justice charge.

Manuel Vladimir Ruiz, 52, was initially charged in September in connection with incidents alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2015. Police said there were three different victims, two of whom were underage at the time of the offences.

READ MORE:

Winnipeg firefighter charged with sexual assaults dating back more than 15 years

"I need you to leave her alone": Winnipeg mother speaks out about daughter's relationship with firefighter

Winnipeg firefighter charged in sexual assault case granted bail

Court documents show Ruiz was charged with obstruction of justice in connection with an incident on Oct. 2, while Ruiz was in custody. He was released on bail on Oct. 25.