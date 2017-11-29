Featured
Firefighter accused of sexual assault facing new charge
52-year-old Manuel Vladimir Ruiz is facing number charges. None of the allegations have been proven in court. (Source: RONIN RYU School of Martial Arts Winnipeg)
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 3:41PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 29, 2017 4:01PM CST
A Winnipeg firefighter who was charged with multiple offences after allegations of child abuse and sexual assault surfaced is now facing an obstruction of justice charge.
Manuel Vladimir Ruiz, 52, was initially charged in September in connection with incidents alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2015. Police said there were three different victims, two of whom were underage at the time of the offences.
Court documents show Ruiz was charged with obstruction of justice in connection with an incident on Oct. 2, while Ruiz was in custody. He was released on bail on Oct. 25.