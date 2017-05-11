

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg firefighter has been found guilty of stealing cash and jewelry from a deceased senior.

Darren Fedyck stole nearly $1,000 and two necklaces from the woman, who was found dead in her Henderson Highway apartment.

Fedyck and fellow firefighters were called to the woman's suite in October 2015 to check on her well-being.

Fedyck's coworkers said they became suspicious after he volunteered to retrieve the woman's health card.

His coworkers told court they found the cash and jewelry when they checked a sweater of his.

Sentencing has been set for May 17.