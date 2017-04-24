

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a downtown high rise early Monday morning.

Crews received reports of heavy smoke through the top floors of 360 Cumberland Ave. around 12:50 a.m.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition, while five were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said one firefighter also sustained an injury to their arm.

Due to the heavy smoke, crews had difficulty in locating the fire, which ended up being in the garbage system.



A damage estimate to the building is unknown at this time.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.