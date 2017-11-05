Featured
Firefighter injured in West Broadway apartment fire
A firefighter was taken to hospital after a blaze in West Broadway.(File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 10:17AM CST
A firefighter was taken to hospital after a blaze in West Broadway.
Crews were called to a three storey apartment in the 100 block of Balmoral Street just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Officials said the fire happened in a suite on the third floor. No one was home at the time.
All other building tenants were evacuated while crews worked to extinguish the fire, said officials.
One firefighter sustained a hand injury and was taken to hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.