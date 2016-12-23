Featured
Firefighters battle house fire in Island Lakes
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 9:32AM CST
Last Updated Friday, December 23, 2016 12:40PM CST
Winnipeg firefighters responded to a house fire in the first 100 block of Island Cove, a cul-de-sac in Island Lakes, Friday morning.
Fire officials responded to a call about a kitchen fire just before 8 a.m.
Police and fire vehicles could be seen at the scene.
There were no injuries. No word yet on what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.
- With files from Emad Agahi