

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg firefighters responded to a house fire in the first 100 block of Island Cove, a cul-de-sac in Island Lakes, Friday morning.

Fire officials responded to a call about a kitchen fire just before 8 a.m.

Police and fire vehicles could be seen at the scene.

There were no injuries. No word yet on what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.

- With files from Emad Agahi