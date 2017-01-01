A fire that began in a home in East Kildonan quickly spread to neighbouring homes.

Flames began shooting out of a house at 429 Bowman Ave. around 10:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.



"It was a defensive fire. Crews were not able to enter due to the fact the fire was so violent. It was an exterior attack with copious amounts of water," said Captain Don Troschuk with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Troschuk said the homeowner was cooking with oil before the cabinets caught fire.

"It was careless cooking, so obviously if you're cooking, something especially with oil, you have to remain in the room, and be visual and conscious of what you’re doing," he said.





(Source: Jennifer Wesley)

Mike Harris lives next door at 425 Bowman Ave.



Harris' house was not on fire at the time, but he got a knock on the door from his neighbor, warning him to get out.

Shortly after, Harris could see flames, followed by thick smoke, billowing out of his neighbour’s house.

Harris said he, his three teenagers, his wife and two dogs got out safely, but their rabbit, Echo was left behind.



Crews managed to get back inside his house and get Echo out to safety.







Around 1 p.m. the fire spread to Mike Harris' home.

"Not a great way to start the year. New Years Day," said Harris.

He said flames got into the attic, a loft that was the master bedroom in the house.

Harris said he has insurance, but looking at his house burn is no consolation.

Neighbours say there are also concerned about the fire spreading to a third home at 431 Bowman Ave. as they say siding has been burnt.



One man that lives in that home got out safely.







Troshuck said Harris’ home has damage and it could take several days before the family returns.

Harris tells CTV News, he has no idea when it will be safe for his family to back home permanently and is staying with relatives.

Troshuck said the home on the other side of the main fire, 431 Bowman Ave., was being ventilated.



